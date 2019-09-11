Photo: AP

The Rockies stink, but their star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, does not. Last night, he reminded everyone just how good he is by crushing a 482-foot homer that one-hopped its way out of the stadium:



A good, satisfying tater can take on many forms, but it’s hard to top one that makes a sound like that.

According to Statcast, Arenado’s homer is tied for the third-longest of the season. When he was apprised of this information after the game, he didn’t seem all that impressed. From MLB.com:

“I knew I got it good,” Arenado said. “I don’t know how those distances work. I don’t really believe in them. Yordan Alvarez hit [two] yesterday and they said only, like, 420 maybe? [429 and then 416, officially] He hit it like into the third deck in Houston. I think that ball might’ve gone a little farther than mine.”

Advertisement

The dinger gods will surely smile upon this act of humility, and bless Arenado with many more big bashes in the future.