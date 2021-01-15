Now Karl-Anthony Towns has COVID-19, listen to him

Illustration : Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns has COVID-19.



Towns’ mother died from coronavirus last year and so did six other members of his family.

There’s no way to comprehend the suffering that he and his family have been through.

The Timberwolves star announced his diagnosis online, and it pretty much speaks for itself.

If you’re not tearing up at “To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this,” well, damn.

“We can not defeat the spread of the virus alone,” he wrote. “It must be a group effort by all of us.”

Beyond everything else, this should be a reminder of how pervasive coronavirus is. There’s no doubt that Towns has been taking it seriously, given everything he’s been through. Yet here we are, with case numbers and deaths continuing to rise, almost a year into the pandemic reaching America… and we’re getting hockey season underway to join a basketball season that only just started and that has had its schedule thrown into chaos by outbreaks amid the teams.

It’s madness, and it’s unforgivable that we’re at a place where Towns, having had his family torn apart by this virus, now has to deal with it himself.

All because this country values money over human lives, plain and simple. There’s no other explanation.