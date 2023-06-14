Advertisement

It isn’t hard to believe that a group of owners could be this cheap, lazy, and uncaring about the actual product of baseball, it’s hard to believe how easy it is to believe in. They already got a de facto salary cap in the new CBA, but now teams that haven’t invested as heavily in their player development or analytics department or medical department or whatever else that smart teams have tried to find an advantage in on the margins don’t want to do the same. They just want everyone else to have to be limited like they’ve done to themselves. These owners are claiming it’s not fair when other teams come up with creativity and innovation, creativity and innovation that ended up saving owners’ money anyway!

Manfred and MLB won’t be happy until the baseball season is just 30 faceless teams you can’t tell apart engage in a six-month blindfolded tough mudder in a humping-monkey display to see how can get to 87 wins and sneak into the bloated playoffs. If any team ends up with 95 wins it’ll be an anomaly instead of by design.

Advertisement

There are leagues that have this. The NHL does, which is the only league of the four major ones that MLB gets more viewers than. There’s also MLS, and even they’ve invented their own rules-circumvention to try and stand out and do things like bring Lionel Messi to the league. Not that anyone watches that either. This is what MLB wants!

What these nickel-snorting owners don’t realize is that the collapse of RSNs and cable TV, they’re going to be dependent on attendance again before too long. They won’t be getting their sweetheart local TV deals, and 14 of them are already on that road. MLB’s dream is to have every team on MLB TV with no blackouts, which would mean every team would be getting the same amount of money from TV.

Advertisement

The only way to stand out financially would be to get more fans through the gates, which you can only do by winning. And of course, Manfred and his warthog bosses want to kneecap yet another avenue that teams might use to win, and thus draw more fans.

It still is the national pastime, because only the pastime of this nation could be this greedy, stupid, and shortsighted all at once.

Advertisement

Follow Sam on Twitter @Felsgate.