In a Super Bowl aftermath filled with narratives from OBJ’s unlikely comeback, to Eric Weddle going back into retirement, to discussions of whether Joe Burrow would be back, there’s been one wholesome moment that has captured the attention of football fans throughout the country — the story of Van Jefferson’s wife giving birth to the couple’s second child right after the end of the game.



The Rams wide receiver tallied up four receptions for 23 yards to help his team overcome the Bengals on a fourth-quarter drive and win Super Bowl LVI 23-20 on Sunday. His wife, Samaria, went into labor during the Super Bowl and had to be transported on a stretcher out of SoFi Stadium.

In a story that spread in bits and pieces through news outlets and social media, Jefferson reportedly grabbed his two young children and hustled out of the stadium to meet Samaria at the hospital, forgoing celebrations with his team.

In a new Inside the NFL video, we get to see the moment that a staffer tells Jefferson that his wife has gone into labor — his eyes go wide, and he crouches back down to the kids to tell them, “Mommy’s finna have a baby. Mommy’s finna have your brother. We need to get to the hospital, we gotta go quick.”

Jefferson’s five-year-old daughter Bella responds, “Why do we have to go quick, Daddy?” (I mean, they did win the Super Bowl, after all. I’d want to stay and join the party too if I were her.)

Anyways, if you haven’t seen it yet and need a smile today, go ahead and watch. It’s absolutely adorable, and the 25-year-old Super Bowl champ made it to the hospital that evening to greet his newborn son. Days really don’t get much better than that.