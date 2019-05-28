Photo: Ed Zurga (Getty)

Multiple outlets are reporting that Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested Monday night after police responded to a report of domestic violence in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



According to police, Herrera was arrested at the Golden Nugget Casino and charged with simple assault. The victim is Herrera’s 20-year-old girlfriend, who police say had signs of injury but refused medical attention:

Herrera was reportedly arrested in his hotel room, and was later released on a summons with a future court date.