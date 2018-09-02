Photo: Robert Reiners (Getty)

Well, if the Raiders weren’t going to do it, another team would. After trading four draft picks for Khalil Mack, the Chicago Bears signed the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year to a six-year $141 million extension, making him the highest-paid defensive player in league history.



The contract averages $23.5 million per season, including $90 million in guaranteed money and $60 million at signing. And here is what the Bears are getting with all of this money:

Mack had been holding out for this extension throughout the whole summer even though the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option, worth $13.85 million. The option gave the team an opportunity to franchise tag the pass-rusher.



The record-breaking contract capped a week of NFL players making mid-tier-NBA-talent money. On Monday, Odell Beckham Jr. broke the record for most guaranteed money given to a wide receiver ($65 million). Aaron Rodgers got the most total guaranteed money from an NFL contract on Wednesday ($103 million), and Aaron Donald held the record for the highest-paid defensive player for all of one day on Friday ($87 million).

Mack has been one of the best defensive talents in the league these last four years, and now he’s getting paid like it.