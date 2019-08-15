Ohio Recovers Onside Kick Booted Off Opposing Receiver's Helmet

What’s that? You want some MACtion? Oh, I’ll give you MACtion. The Ohio Bobcats had just scored a touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter to tie it up 24-24 with Kent State. Ohio kicker Michael Farkas, schooled in the ways of physics, hit Kent State wide receiver Isaac Vance right in the helmet with a low line drive kickoff; the ball caromed off Vance’s helmet and hurtled backward, where it was caught by Bobcats receiver Camryn Snow. If I were a kicker, I would simply do this all the time .

The NFC Championship, thankfully, was not on the line.