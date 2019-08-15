Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
Ohio Recovers Onside Kick Booted Off Opposing Receiver's Helmet

What’s that? You want some MACtion? Oh, I’ll give you MACtion. The Ohio Bobcats had just scored a touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter to tie it up 24-24 with Kent State. Ohio kicker Michael Farkas, schooled in the ways of physics, hit Kent State wide receiver Isaac Vance right in the helmet with a low line drive kickoff; the ball caromed off Vance’s helmet and hurtled backward, where it was caught by Bobcats receiver Camryn Snow. If I were a kicker, I would simply do this all the time.

The NFC Championship, thankfully, was not on the line.

