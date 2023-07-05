Well, that’ll about do it for the Angels

There was always a Hail Mary aspect to this Anaheim Angels season. It’s been as close to a foregone conclusion that Shohei Ohtani is tail lights after this season, thanks to the Angels’ lack of success, perceived incompetence, and the $700 million that the team up I-5 is almost certainly readying for him. The Angels certainly realized they would never get anything close to value in a trade, and also being “THE TEAM THAT TRADED SHOHEI OHTANI” tends to be the kind of label that defines a team for a long while. Ask the team that sold the player Ohtani is most often compared to just how long you have to carry that kind of weight.

The only hope, the only road to salvation was a very rocky one filled with blind turns, was that the Angels could finally make the postseason with Ohtani and Mike Trout, and probably go on some type of run to entice Ohtani to stay. That there was something worth building upon amongst the pile of skateboards.

Well, about that…

Mike Trout took a pitch off his wrist, and as every announcer loves to tell you when anyone gets hit with a pitch in that spot, there’s a lot of little bones in the hand and wrist. Of course Trout would break one of them and is going to be out several weeks. If it’s even worth him coming back whenever he’s healed up.

On top of that, Anthony Rendon is headed to his monthly IL stint as well, and even Ohtani had to exit yesterday early due to a blister on his finger (HE’S GOT BLISTAHS ON HIS FINGAHS!). While Rendon’s and Ohtani’s injuries may just be short-term maladies, Trout’s now sadly regular absence for a large chunk of time almost certainly sinks the Angels’ season.

This has been a particularly cursed season for Anaheim, who lost promising young catcher Logan O’Hoppe early in the season to a torn labrum (aren’t pitchers supposed to get that?) and at least quality depth piece Gio Urshela to a broken pelvis (boy, the Angels go big when they get hurt, huh?).

A lot had to go right for the Angels to compete this year, and basically, none of it has. They needed Rendon to be healthy and in his Nationals form. Neither has happened, and he has all the power of a beer belch these days. They’ve gotten nice work from free agent signing Brandon Drury to go along with Trout and Ohtani, but not so much Hunter Renfroe. They needed a couple young starters to take a step forward, and only Reid Detmers has (though Patrick Sandoval could claim being undone by some bad luck).

Clearly, it’s not a lineup that can lose Trout for any extended time. Ohtani might draw 100 walks between now and the trade deadline. A question for another day is how a hand/wrist injury impacts a soon-to-be 32-year-old Trout who had already shown some small signs of having trouble with serious velocity.

And the fact that that’s a secondary question is what’s so scary for the Angels. It certainly looks like another .500 season when it’s looking like at least 90 wins is the buy-in for a wildcard spot. Another season that ends promptly at 162 is not going to be enough to persuade Ohtani his future is best with the Angels, and he’ll walk for free. What Trout thinks after that, should it come to pass, will be another secondary question that would have most teams shitting a chicken.

The Angels’ incompetence or impatience came before, and this season can be chalked up to simply a lot of bad luck. But you don’t get the benefit of a lost season simply because the gods want to fuck with you when you’ve biffed so many seasons before through your own doing. The Angels didn’t stick with a plan long enough or have a good enough plan to avoid being an also-ran. Whether it was lack of development or some stupid money being thrown around that didn’t leave enough other money to be spent wisely. A borked season on the back of rotten luck is just another mark against them instead of something fans can wave away as one of those things, especially as it will probably be the last call for the most unique player to ever grace the Earth.

You can’t do much about luck either way, but you can do something about how it turns, or doesn’t turn the entire direction of the team. The Angels’ cursed 2023 is going to likely cost them everything.

