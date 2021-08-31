The 2019 FIBA World Cup featured the infamous Gregg Popovich-led Team USA club that finished in seventh place shortly after losing to France in the quarterfinals, and then Serbia in the 5-8 seeding determination. Team USA eventually beat Poland in the seventh-place game, and this past summer, they avenged the France upset by defeating them in the gold medal game shortly after losing to them (again) in group play.



FIBA has now announced qualifying information for the upcoming 2023 World Cup, which will run from August 25 through September 10 across Japan, Indonesia, and The Philippines in two years. Qualifying for the World Cup is split into six windows, the first of which will be this coming November, as per FIBA’s official 2023 WC hub.

1st Window: November 22 - 30, 2021

2nd Window: February 21 - March 1, 2022

3rd Window: June 27 - July 5, 2022

4th Window: August 22 - 30, 2022

5th Window: November 7 - 15, 2022

6th Window: February 20 - 28, 2023

Because of when these windows take place, as you may have guessed, NBA players typically don’t participate in these. For example, in the 2019 qualifiers, for the Americas region, Team USA finished a group best 10-2, and virtually no one cared about either loss. That’s probably because Marcus Thornton was the high scorer in their 78-70 loss to Mexico, and Travis Trice paced the offense in an 80-63 defeat to Argentina. No one is really able to field their absolute best in all these qualifiers.

Here are the full groups, as shared by FIBA, with their world ranking included, also according to FIBA.