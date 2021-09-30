Now that NBA media day is officially in the books, it’s time for training camps, which means the 2021-22 season is just around the corner. The Los Angeles Lakers had day two all to themselves and even treated us to plenty of photos and a few funny moments as well. Captain of the ship, LeBron James was kind enough to give us a sneak peek at the Big 3s new nickname: 360.

I’m not sure how 360 ranks up there with “The Heatles,” but we’ll see how this name stands the test of longevity. At least no one went out on a limb this time in proclaiming they’d be winning multiple championships in this Big 3.

The whole crew seemed to be vibing during the photo shoot portion of media day. It appears like this group genuinely likes each other (for now). We’ll see how things are going in January. In one of the coolest group shots from media day, a potential projected starting 5 + 1 lined up side by side for what could become an iconic photo. They look like an athletic bootleg Wu-Tang Clan in this picture. Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Anthony Davis, and King James.

Besides Davis, the players in this photo are much closer to the end of their careers than the beginning. And Davis hasn’t exactly been known as an iron man during his NBA career, and he isn’t even 30 years old. The biggest obstacle for this version of the Lakers will be health and managing minutes for the veterans on this team.

We know James has not been amused by all the slander and jokes being had at the team’s expense over the last couple of months. Whether LeBron likes it or not, the ages of some of the key pieces on this team will continue to be a topic of discussion all season. King James wants everyone to keep that same “narrative ENERGY” once the season begins.

That same energy will be harnessed all season. I can assure you of this. James and the Lakers should be concerned with generating enough energy to make it to the finish line this season. The Lakers stretch limo sputtered out and stalled in the first round of the playoffs a few months ago. We’ll soon find out if all these new parts were worth the price, or if the Lakers invested in a lemon.