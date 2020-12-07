Once-perfect Steelers fall to imperfect Washington, past perfect Dolphins start celebrating

The Tik Tok receiving corps failed to get it done for the Steelers, who fell to Washington 23-17. Image : AP

For at least one more year, the 1972 Miami Dolphins remain as the only perfect season in NFL history. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who were 11-0 entering their game tonight, shockingly lost, in their own house, to the 4-7 Washington Football Team of the miserable NFC East.



Larry Csonka, Hall of Fame fullback who was a member of that 1972 Dolphins squad, sure seems to be happy about it.

The Steelers losing to Washington is flat out embarrassing. According to NFL.com’s research department, Washington’s 4-7 record is the worst record by any team to ever beat a team with at least an 11-0 record. This win was as improbable as it gets, and is easily the biggest upset of this NFL season. Adding insult to injury, the Steelers now have the same record as the Kansas City Chiefs at 11-1. In the new playoff format, only the one seed gets a first-round bye in the playoffs. The door is now open for Kansas City to steal that spot with just four weeks remaining.

The Steelers dropped the ball, both literally and figuratively. With seven dropped passes tonight, it was the most by a Pittsburgh team in the last 15 seasons, and the most by any team in the NFL this season, according to ESPN.



Maybe they’ve been a bit out of sorts because of all the schedule shuffling. A lack of practice and disrupted rhythms could definitely lead to a bit of rust, but man — it was hard to watch. Eric Ebron in particular looks like he’s handcuffed every time the ball is thrown his way.



It doesn’t get easier down the stretch for these Steelers. Three of their final four games are against the Bills, Colts, and Browns, all currently in position to make the playoffs. If the Steelers want to make a run at maintaining their pole position in the AFC playoff picture, they better get right in a hurry.

