Photo: Patrick Semansky (AP)

The​ Orioles​ have won 43 games this season. They’ve lost 107. They are tied with the 1988 team for most losses in franchise history. Given all this, it’d be bigger news if players weren’t talking about how much the team sucks, but catcher Caleb Joseph, who’s been with the organization since he was drafted in 2008, really summed it up succinctly, per The Athletic:

“Every single locker in here should be thinking, ‘You know, I should be fired because I sucked. Period.’”

It’s true, the Orioles really do suck. Let’s look back on their extra special compost-heap of a season: Chris Davis completely forgot how to hit a baseball, and was on track to have the worst statistical season in the history of baseball before manager Buck Showalter mercifully benched him; the Dodgers eventually won the Manny Machado sweepstakes (at least it wasn’t the Yankees), taking the Orioles’ only real star; the Orioles, already giving up on the season, also traded veterans Jonathan Schoop, Darren O’Day, and Kevin Gausman; on the field, they continued to fill up their lowlight reel and lose game after game until the only possible explanation for the team’s malaise was that the it had been bewitched by a raccoon shaman.

Joseph chalked up the carnage to a lack of a winning attitude, and things got pretty bleak when he compared this season to last year’s during which the team went 75-87 and Joseph set a major league record for most at-bats in a season (132) without recording a single RBI:

“I’m not a loser. So, to be associated with that severity of losing is embarrassing. It’s shameful really. You don’t want to have your name next to that, in the same way that you don’t want to have your name next to a zero-homer, zero-RBI season. You are trying your best to do your part. This is bad. Just no way to sugarcoat it.”

Advertisement

There weren’t many positives for the Orioles this year, but at least we had Engelb Vielma.



[The Athletic]