Photo: Alex Caparros (Getty)

Ousmane Dembélé just gave Barcelona the lead against Tottenham in the Champions League by flying past defender Kyle Walker-Peters with an absolutely insulting big touch and then sitting midfielder Harry Winks on his ass with his trademark fake shot before slamming the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and now I want the young French stud to show up to practice late every day if it means he’ll go off like this in the following match:

This match doesn’t mean much to Barcelona, since they’ve already sealed the top spot in this UCL group, though it’s a huge one for Spurs; they need a good result here and/or some help in the Inter-PSV match if they want to make it into the knockout rounds. (Because both Tottenham and Inter are currently losing by a goal, Tottenham would go through if things ended like this.) Clearly, the match means something to Dembélé, though, and he’s proving yet again that he can make the difference.