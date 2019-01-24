Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Hockey players can’t stop doing weird things with their mouths, and P.K. Subban might be the latest victim. At the end of the second period in an eventual 2-1 win for his Predators over the Golden Knights on Wednesday, the Nashville defender very visibly claimed that he was bitten on the finger while grabbing hold of Vegas’s Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the crease. Video, unfortunately, wasn’t quite conclusive:

Here’s probably the best angle of the bunch. There’s definitely an opportunity for teeth-on-digit action, if that’s what Bellemare desired:

Bellemare wasn’t penalized at all for what may or may not have gone down, but Subban got four minutes for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct, while Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves got two for trying to go after Subban at the end of the confrontation.

“All I tried to do was grab him,” Subban said after the game. “I grabbed him by the head to pull him up and he bit me, so that’s it. I don’t know what to say.”



Adding to Subban’s case is that he had drops of blood on his jersey after the incident. Bellemare, however, denies that he chomped, and says the Preds star is only freaking out because he touched some teeth.

“He tried to pull me up, so obviously he’s feeling teeth and he’s acting on it,” he said. “I don’t know what to tell you, really.”

“What do you want me to say?” Bellemare continued. “Like, I have a half glove in my throat and playing with the back of it and pulling me up. There was no mouth guard when he pulls up. Those are my teeth.”

This would be the second biting incident of the season for the NHL, after Vancouver’s Antoine Roussel got fined $5,000 for roleplaying a real Shark with San Jose’s Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Regardless of who’s correct in this one—and I can’t believe this needs to be said, but—don’t bite your opponents on the ice. Save that BS for your own teammates, before the games, like a real hockey player.