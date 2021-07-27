Patrick Mahomes cements status as Kansas City royalty

Apparently, Patrick Mahomes’ ambitions include not only figuratively taking over Kansas City, but pulling out his wallet to literally make it a reality.



If the massive 10-year, $450-million contract that the Kansas City Chiefs gave him last year wasn’t enough to tie him to the city, his stake in the other Kansas City sports teams should do it. With his new share in the MLS Sporting Kansas City ownership group, Mahomes is diversifying his portfolio.

We all know what Mahomes has accomplished on the field already. At 25 years old, and with only three seasons as a starting QB on his resumé, Mahomes has already won a league MVP, a Super Bowl, a Super Bowl MVP, and has made a second Super Bowl appearance. It is in no way hyperbole to say that Mahomes is a future Hall of Famer.

He also already owns a stake in the. Royals, and has now set his sights on Kansas City soccer. (Could Kansas City NWSL be next?!)

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas city’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

The club, whose founding coincided with the start of MLS in 1995, had been known as the Kansas City Wizards until 2010, when it rebranded under its current moniker. The organization has two MLS Cups under its belt, most recently taking home the championship in 2013.

As for Mahomes, it is rare to see an athlete immerse themselves so heavily into their city, especially at such a young age. He has certainly done that, not only by way of making sports headlines both on and off the field, but also through his involvement in the community. Last November, in the run-up to election day, Mahomes helped cover the cost of new voting machines so that Arrowhead Stadium could serve as a polling place. Earlier this month, he hosted three free youth football coach clinics and provided 15 operating grants to youth football leagues.

I don’t know what more a fanbase could ask for than to have a superstar talent leading their team, who also so deeply cares about his community. He has already cemented himself as an all-time great in Kansas City, and will continue to do so for years to come.