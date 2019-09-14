Photo: Streeter Lecka (Getty)

So, you’re trailing 10-17, fourth-and-goal at the one-yard line, five minutes left in the fourth quarter. What do you do? Trick question: You’re Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, a lame as hell coward, so you kick a field goal.



But best of all: You miss!

Pitt kicker Alex Kessman’s attempt clanged off the upright, and Narduzzi’s brilliant plan (?) to conservatively chip away at Penn State’s lead Saturday afternoon didn’t even work.

“We thought about it. We thought about it a few times,” Narduzzi explained to a bunch of fuming reporters in a postgame presser. “We could have gone for it there and not gotten it. I thought, ‘If we kick a field goal there, it’s going to be a two-possession game.’ You need two scores. A field goal is a good play. Then you come back and score again.”



Yes, correct, if you’re down seven, and looking to win, you’d have to score a touchdown after the field goal. You could also very easily do that now at the one-yard line!

Shortly afterward, Pitt did end up getting the ball back and moved downfield, but couldn’t do much before time expired, and lost to the Nittany Lions 10-17.