Patrick Baldwin Jr.’s commitment to UW-Milwaukee is a fascinating tale of basketball, family, and money

On the surface, Patrick Baldwin Jr.’s Wednesday morning commitment to play college basketball next season for his dad at UW-Milwaukee doesn’t seem like anything out of the ordinary. But when you peel back the layers, you realize that it’s an intriguing case of a top-5 recruit turning down offers from Duke and Georgetown to play in the [checks notes] Horizon League, in a time in which college athletes will finally be allowed to make money off their name, image, and likeness.



If you were looking for rumors or speculation about a teenager’s decision where to play college basketball, this isn’t’ the place. But, what I will do is break down what we do know based on the facts:

These are the things that can’t be disputed because they have actually happened. But, what we don’t know is how much they may have influenced Baldwin Jr.’s decision. It’s up to you to decide whether or not the decision was good or bad.

All I know is that the decision is one that we haven’t seen before. Now, does it mean that more players will follow in his footsteps? Who knows. But, these are the type of things we could see more in the NIL era as we still don’t know when the one-and-done rule will be eradicated by the NBA. So in the end, no matter how Patrick Baldwin Jr.’s season turns out next year, he’s already proven that college basketball is entering an era of the unknown, where anything is possible.