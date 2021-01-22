Patrick Mahomes is a go for Chiefs in AFC title tilt, so duel with Josh Allen is on

Image : Getty Images

If there was any doubt that superstar Patrick Mahomes was going to play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, there isn’t anymore. Mahomes has cleared the concussion protocol and will be suiting up with a consecutive Super Bowl appearance on the line.

While Mahomes will be ready to go this weekend, he is still dealing with a nagging toe injury that might limit his mobility and escapability, two elements of his game that are hallmarks to his MVP playstyle. Few players in the game extend plays and pull a rabbit out of their hats quite like Mahomes does.

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t won a game by more than six points since they beat the New York Jets on November 1. They will be squaring off against a red-hot Bills team, and this will be a battle between young superstar quarterbacks given Josh Allen led Buffalo to a 17-3 win over the Ravens. Could Mahomes/Allen be the next Brady/Manning of the AFC? Perhaps.

Regardless, this will be an electric matchup to decide who will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl two weeks from Sunday. Winner gets Aaron Rodgers and the Pack, or ex-AFC G.O.A.T. Tom Brady and the Bucs. No matter what, NFL Championship Weekend just had its full allotment of hype properly restored.