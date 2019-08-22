Photo: Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung might have to make a trip to New Hampshire next Wednesday, as he’s slated to be arraigned on a charge of cocaine possession stemming from June 25.

Per the Laconia Daily Sun, Chung, who has a house in Meredith, N.H., was indicted on the charge on August 8. Although cocaine possession is a felony, Meredith police told the paper Chung wasn’t arrested and so didn’t have a mugshot. The NFL player doesn’t necessarily have to show up for next week’s arraignment in Belknap Superior Court; he can request that his attorney is present on his behalf.

Today the Patriots released one of their typically verbose statements on the matter:



Chung wasn’t at Tuesday’s practice. He was on track to be a starting safety for New England this season, and probably still will be: It could be a while before the NFL hands down any discipline.

