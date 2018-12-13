Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Here is what would’ve been Paulo Dybala’s equalizing wondergoal in the last seconds of Juventus’s 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League yesterday, if only the referee hadn’t ruled it out for Cristiano Ronaldo’s offside interference, which maybe/probably wouldn’t have been called had Ronaldo not saw Dybala’s perfectly struck shot and tried to steal the goal for himself by jumping up and flicking his head at it:

And here was Ronaldo’s reaction when the shoe was on the other foot in the past:

He’s said as much himself, and it’s so true: Ronaldo would probably fucking hate playing with Ronaldo. Hopefully Dybala has more patience for this stuff.