Philip Rivers’ retirement forces Colts to hang ‘Help Wanted’ sign for new QB — so who is it?

Philip Rivers has officially announced his retirement, capping a long career and leaving a 2020 playoff team now without a starting quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts have a very strong roster and should be considered a contender entering next year, but it will largely hinge on who will be under center.



So, what’s this team going to do? There’s three different philosophies they can embrace – they could look for a win-now veteran, a project, or look to the draft to fill that spot. Let’s look at a few names in each category.