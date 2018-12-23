Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

One year removed from breaking his arm and tearing his ACL on the same play, 35-year-old Darren Sproles is still doing his damn thing on the football field. On fourth-and-two, Nick Foles threw a checkdown pass to the 14-year veteran, who proceeded to escape from his initial defender before scampering 37 yards down field, breaking away from two more would-be tacklers, and scoring the touchdown.



In a heartwarming gesture, Sproles celebrated the score by handing the ball to a young man in the stands: Mike Trout.

Sproles still finding a way to be effective in the NFL is truly an inspiration to all short kings everywhere.