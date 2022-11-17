The Philadelphia Eagles have gone all in on winning a championship. The proof of that is seen in their latest signing. It was reported Thursday afternoon that the Eagles have signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh, at one time, was considered the nastiest player in the NFL, so it’s only fitting he’d end up paying for the nastiest fan base in the league.

A man of few words, Suh brings another veteran presence to that Philly locker room and is a player who can help anchor the front seven in stopping the run. While the Eagles have been rather stout defensively, they did allow the Commanders to rush for 152 yards last week, suffering their first, which resulted in Philly’s first loss of the season. The Eagles rank 17th in the NFL, stopping the run, so Suh should help plug up the middle to improve in that area.

Advertisement

Philadelphia’s ability to stop the run is the most significant question mark plaguing this Eagles defense, and even with that, they still rank in the middle of the pack. Suh should help improve the defense up front, but he also brings the kind of edge Philly fans thrive on. The people of Philly embrace their heel persona the same way Suh once embraced his in Detroit and Miami.

Suh isn’t the same player he was in his prime, but his willingness to play dirty and win at all costs will never be forgotten. This is the perfect team for Suh, and that fan base will embrace him like none other. The former five-time Pro Bowler has never been afraid to stomp or kick a guy to get an advantage, even if it was just psychologically. He’s been fined/suspended multiple times for using his feet as a weapon, with one of the most notable incidents stemming from him stepping on Aaron Rodgers’ leg twice in one play.

G/O Media may get a commission Instant + healthy Lemonilo Healthy Instant Ramen Instant ramen CAN be healthy.

Amp ‘em up with your own ingredients like the food influencers on TikTok. Lemonilo Ramen is healthier than your average instant ramen packet. Buy for $14 at Amazon Advertisement

So, Suh should fit right into the rowdy culture of Eagles Nation. He’s played the heel most of his career, and they are the heels for eternity. Suh was once voted the “dirtiest” player in the game by his peers. And everyone knows how loathsome Philly fans can be. They’ve come to own it, and rightfully so. It really is a match made in football heaven. This should’ve happened years ago.

But the Eagles should be given some credit, as general manager Howie Roseman is attempting to take advantage of the team’s hot start. Adding Suh as a marquee name on defense is still enough to intimidate any offense. Roseman also picked up Linval Joseph, a former two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Vikings and Super Bowl champion with the Rams last season.

Advertisement

With interior linemen, it’s not always about how many tackles or sacks they compile. Suh and Joseph are there to clog the middle and improve the run defense. Roseman is taking a page from the same playbook as the Rams and Bucs of the past two years. Load up for that playoff run with as much talent as possible. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Philly sign Odell Beckham Jr., similar to how the Rams acquired him midway through last season. The Eagles weren’t included on OBJ’s recent list of teams, but that could be a smoke screen.

Philly is going for broke and leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of another Super Bowl. At least the Eagles are showing us how much they want to win, unlike other teams whose owners talk about doing anything to win but never follow through on what it takes to get it done.