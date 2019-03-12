Photo: Rick Diamond (Getty)

It’s time once again to check in on James Dolan, the infamously oversensitive and multiply delusional owner of the godawful New York Knicks. Dolan went on The Michael Kay Show today to address an incident on Saturday in which he demanded a Knicks fan be thrown out of the arena after the fan told Dolan to “sell the team.” Per Newsday, Dolan addressed the incident, saying:



“It’s pretty easy. It appears that this gentleman and his friends planned to do this. That they just before the game they cleared their profiles out. We have video which shows them moving from one side of the arena to the other and pointing to me to set this ambush up and they did. Then as soon as they were done with it, it was immediately sold to TMZ. But look, not for nothing but I shouldn’t have taken the bait.”

So, is he going to let the fan come back or not? From the report:

Dolan said he initially planned to invite the fan back and reach out by having him meet some players. But after it became clear the episode was planned, he said, “I can’t see letting him back in.”

The last Dolan incident we covered was in February when he was trying to ice out a New York Daily News reporter for doing his job. At that time, Dolan’s personal spokeswoman Leslie Sloane would not answer my question about the NYDN being excluded from press events because of past critical coverage. Let’s see what Dolan had to say about that today:



Thanks to Dolan for confirming the story. Anything else?

Dolan is starting to sound very much like another famous rich guy who’s obsessed with how the media portrays him. Let’s change subjects.

LeBron doesn’t want to come play for a garbage team owned by a sour weenie? Sad.