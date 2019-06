Here’s what we know: This is a pizza establishment. Okay, that’s all we know. Just enjoy the improvisation required to salvage this broken play:

A great point guard can scan the floor and project where all the pieces will be a few seconds deeper into the possession. Here’s the last moment this king could have visually registered the empty pizza tray.

And yet, three seconds and one surprise later, here he is with the effortless no-look dump-off.

Chris Paul could never.