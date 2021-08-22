Manny Pacquiao showed the world on Saturday night that he should want no part of Errol Spence Jr. inside of a boxing ring. The 42-year-old ‘Pacman’ took on WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas for the title, proving that age isn’t just a number. It matters in the world of boxing.



Watching this fight only confirmed my belief that Pacquiao is insane if he thinks he can beat WBC-IBF welterweight champion Spence Jr. In a boxing match. In a political debate (he is a politician in the Philippines after all), selling a product, or playing chess, sure. But a ring? No.



Here’s a glimpse into how far Pacquiao has fallen off the boxing radar. When doing a google search on Manny Pacquiao, you’ll notice, underneath his name on the search, it now reads ‘Senator of the Philippines’ and not a professional boxer. Go ahead and try it.

Ugas’ size and skill were too much for this version of Pacquiao to overcome. Those flurries of fast combinations just don’t hit like they used to for Pacman. As usual, Pacquiao threw the punches, but they just didn’t land the way they did 10 years ago. Or have the same effect on his opponents.



If you don’t believe me, look no further than the post-fight interview and photos of Pacquiao. He looks like a man who came out on the worst end of a butt whooping.

After the fight, Pacquiao told ESPN he’s 60/40 leaning toward retirement. Retirement should be in the 100th percentile for Manny following Saturday night’s defeat. Seriously, Pacquiao dodged a bullet when Spence’s eye injury took him out of this fight and Ugas stepped in. More like shotgun shells in this case. Ugas was a last-minute replacement that came in and gave Pacquiao that work.

But we all know boxers who reach the heights of the sport in which Pacquiao achieved never know when to quit. Former World heavyweight champion George Foreman is infamous for his countless comeback attempts. And, of course there’s Ali and Holmes, the list goes on.



Sure, today Pacquiao may feel like retiring, but when that cell phone rings and it’s another big payday on the other end, he’ll be back in the ring like so many other boxers before him. I just hope that call isn’t about a reschedule for the Pacquiao-Spence Jr. fight we all thankfully missed out on last night.



Manny, you’ve had an outstanding career. You’re one of the greatest of all time. There is nothing left to prove. It’s time to walk off into the sunset and run for presidential office in your homeland of the Philippines.

