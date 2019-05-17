Sage Northcutt—a composite of every person who appeared in Point Break—resurfaced in Singapore today, six months after he was unceremoniously released by the UFC while riding a three-fight winning streak. Northcutt had been aggressively promoted and marketed by the promotion, but it elected not to sink any more time or money into a fighter that was more “pretty” than “good,” so he signed with ONE Championship alongside fellow UFC vets Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez.



He lasted all of 29 seconds before Brazilian kickboxer Cosmo Alexandre knocked him out with a right hand.

Alexandre was one of the harder opponents Northcutt could have faced in his ONE debut, as he’s won his last eight pro fights and has 89 professional kickboxing fights on his record. Sage also now joins Alvarez in losing his first ONE fight to a much lesser-known opponent. Perhaps this disappointing loss will get Northcutt thinking a little harder about starting his career in movies.