Predicting the starting NFL QBs likely to end up elsewhere next year

This offseason will most certainly be a busy one for quarterbacks. A handful of big-name starters are sure to be wearing new uniforms in 2021, either through free agency, retirement, or because they no longer fit with their current team. Here are five starting QBs likely to end up on another team, or gone from the league entirely.
Cam Newton, Patriots
Newton was disrespected when he was pushed out the door in Charlotte last year. He languished for months until the Patriots came calling. We knew the longer Newton sat, the shorter his deal would be, so the fact that he is on a one-year contract is not surprising given how he ended up in New England. Despite his meager $1.05 million salary, Newton has had a comeback season, proving he can return to top form and be in the running for MVP again.
Newton has had ups and downs this year, but he has shown teams he is fully capable of starting at quarterback after a string of injuries.
The 31-year-old will likely sign with another team in the offseason. New England is in rebuilding mode, and Bill Belichick may want to draft a quarterback this year, regardless of where the Patriots fall in the draft order. I feel like if the franchise wanted to keep Newton, he would have signed an extension already.
Look for Newton to go to Indianapolis or Jacksonville.
Philip Rivers, Colts
Rivers signed a 1-year, $25 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in the off-season with rumors that he will be retiring after this year. Al.com reported the 39-year-old will take over the St. Michael Catholic High School football head coaching job in Fairhope, Alabama, once he retires from the NFL. Rivers is in his 17th season.
Carson Wentz, Eagles
After weeks of rumor that Jalen Hurts should take over at QB for the Eagles, Wentz has finally lost his starting spot. The 27-year-old has dealt with a back injury and ACL tear over the years, but Wentz was expected to leap forward after last season.
That hasn’t happened.
Wentz’s top landing option will be Indianapolis, which would reunite him with his former offensive coordinator, Frank Reich. This would require Philadelphia taking a $34 million cap hit, so this might be more wishful thinking than a real possibility, but I believe if Hurts performs well, Wentz has likely played his last time for the Eagles.
Dwayne Haskins, The Football Team
We saw how Haskins was tossed out of the starting spot in Washington.
No, Washington was not winning. They were 1-3. But what we were told was not entirely lining up with how Haskins played on the field. Deadspin wrote a piece about how Haskins’ development took a back seat to NFL nepotism, which is the exact reason Haskins should push for a trade.
A 2019 first-round pick, Haskins was drafted to be the face of Washington’s football team. That hasn’t worked out, and it’s time for him to go.
Washington coach Ron Rivera spoke highly of Haskins in December, saying he’s grown, matured, and developed over the last month. Then why was a hobbled Alex Smith still in the game and Haskins wasn’t?
Haskins needs an organization that wants to push for his development. And Washington has shown that is not their priority. He should be traded to Indianapolis, Jacksonville, or New England, depending on how the 2021 Draft shakes out.
Tyrod Taylor, Chargers
Taylor’s season has been emblematic of his career — taking hard knocks to another level. Taylor started for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 before learning after the game; he had sustained broken ribs. He was then sidelined for the week before another brick was thrown in his direction when the team doctor punctured his lung just before tip-off against Kansas City. When Taylor lost the starting quarterback job to rookie Justin Herbert, his days with the Chargers were numbered.
Taylor will likely leave LA to head to a team where he can sincerely compete for the starting job. I like him in either New England, Chicago, or even Washington.
