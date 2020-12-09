Predicting the starting NFL QBs likely to end up elsewhere next year

Cam Newton, Patriots

Image : Getty Images

Newton was disrespected when he was pushed out the door in Charlotte last year. He languished for months until the Patriots came calling. We knew the longer Newton sat, the shorter his deal would be, so the fact that he is on a one-year contract is not surprising given how he ended up in New England. Despite his meager $1.05 million salary, Newton has had a comeback season, proving he can return to top form and be in the running for MVP again.

Newton has had ups and downs this year, but he has shown teams he is fully capable of starting at quarterback after a string of injuries.

The 31-year-old will likely sign with another team in the offseason. New England is in rebuilding mode, and Bill Belichick may want to draft a quarterback this year, regardless of where the Patriots fall in the draft order. I feel like if the franchise wanted to keep Newton, he would have signed an extension already.

Look for Newton to go to Indianapolis or Jacksonville.