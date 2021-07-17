Previewing Sunday’s Money In The Bank PPV

Who SHOULD win the men’s Money In The Bank Match?

Fels: WWE is running real low on big time babyfaces, which would be the perfect reason to let Big E win it and go after Roman. You already have the built-in history with the New Day and the Usos (assuming none of the Usos are arrested for DUI again), and can envision some killer trios matches in a Roman-Big E program. Big E is the exact opposite of Roman, using his “family” to build himself up instead of just doing his bidding. The stories write themselves. If Kofi isn’t going to get another title run, Big E should (and would arguably be the better choice anyway). Doing it soon would give WWE time to get the strap back to Roman before next year’s Mania, which we know they want. But having him carry it straight through for nearly two years has a high risk of fatigue. Big E is the biggest breath of fresh air.

Fonseca: I’ve been freestyling a “Big E wins the briefcase and cashes in on Kofi Kingston” idea for a few weeks. The old adage, after all, is “anything could happen in the WWE,” right? Let’s have Kingston shock Lashley, and Big E come out to congratulate and celebrate with him and Xavier Woods, reunited in the ring, and then, boom, the most epic heel turn of the year, and your new monster heel WWE Champion, Big E.

Now, I’m not sure if I even love this personally, because Lashley’s run is one of my favorite things going at the moment, but if we do get Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam as some rumors suggest, he won’t need the title for that anyway. Big E and Kingston could embark on a feud that could carry for the rest of the year, and possibly even to WrestleMania depending on how it’s booked. Woods would obviously roll with Kingston throughout this as Big E embraces this villainous persona. Do I think this will happen, though? Nah.