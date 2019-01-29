Screenshot: Telesol San Juan (YouTube)

Veteran Belgian pro cyclist Iljo Keisse and his Deceuninck-QuickStep team are in Argentina for the early-season Vuelta a San Juan, and they have had an eventful past two days. Shortly after his teammate Julian Alaphilippe won the second stage of the race, Keisse found himself in trouble with local police after he was photographed sexually harassing a waitress.

As you can see in the image at the top of this post and the full-color image below, Keisse, at far left, is miming a sex act on the waitress while a teammate is putting bunny ears on her.

The woman spoke to local paper Telesoldiario, telling them, “I speak some English. They made an order. I did not know the Vuelta a San Juan was there and they explained what they were doing, that they were coming to compete. I asked for a photo and I felt they encouraged me. I thought it was an accident, but later I realized that it wasn’t an acciden t.” She said that Keisse also grazed his genitals on her while the photo was being taken. She didn’t realize what Keisse had done until she saw the photo, which prompted her to contact her lawyer and file a complaint with police.

Keisse apologized for his conduct this afternoon, denying that he ever touched the waitress. Authorities fined him 3,000 pesos, about $80. Despite calls for him to be kicked out of the race, he started Stage 3 today.