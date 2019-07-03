Photo: Drew Hallowell (Getty)

Following a hearing today in Atlantic City Municipal Court, domestic violence charges against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera have been dropped, because his girlfriend and alleged victim decided she did not want to proceed with the case. Herrera, who was facing charges of simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury, will see those dismissed as long as he participates in counseling for 60 days.

The 27-year-old Herrera was initially arrested on the night of May 27 in an Atlantic City hotel room, after his girlfriend, 20-year-old Melany Martinez-Angulo, found security at a casino and told them she was attacked. According to the police report, Martinez-Angulo “had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted.” However, she refused medical attention. Herrera and Martinez-Angulo walked hand in hand out of the courthouse today.

Advertisement

Herrera has been on paid administrative leave from the Phillies since his arrest, and that will continue through Friday. MLB is still carrying out its own investigation of the incident, and still has the power to hand down discipline if it wants to.