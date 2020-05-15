Quinton Dunbar, currently wanted on four felony charges stemming from an alleged armed robbery Wednesday night, played no part in the incident, his lawyer said Friday. Photo : Getty

An attorney for the NFL’s Quinton Dunbar says the Seahawks cornerback — currently wanted in Florida on four felony charges stemming from an alleged armed robbery earlier this week — played no part in the incident, and that sworn statements from five witnesses back up his claims.



Dunbar’s lawyer, the Miami-based Michael Grieco, says five witnesses have come forth to sign affidavits attesting that the veteran corner was not armed, and did not participate at all in the Wednesday night house-party heist, which saw his fellow pro cornerback DeAndre Baker, of the Giants, allegedly bark at an accomplice to shoot a guest.

Greico also blasted the Miramar Police Department over its handling of the high-profile case.

As of Friday evening, neither of the two cornerbacks, who both grew up in the Miami area, have surrendered to police.

Grieco has not elaborated publicly on the identities of those five witnesses, nor their proximity to the alleged caper.

At least one witness at the scene told cops that Dunbar had been armed with a semi-automatic weapon during the stick-up. Others at the party said he did not have a gun, but participated in the robbery, according to police.

Grieco called out the Miramar Police Department for tagging the Seahawks’ and Giants’ official Twitter accounts in their announcement of the outstanding warrants. He accused cops of a “virtual touchdown dance” in their largely symbolic decision to publicly alert the players’ employers of their legal jeopardy.

“I have never in my career seen a police department so excited about arresting a celebrity,” Grieco told the Miami Herald.

“All of the affidavits indicate my client is innocent,” Greico said.

Grieco, who did not return a call for comment from Deadspin, told the Herald that he had presented the affidavits to the Broward State Attorney’s Office, but prosecutors are still requiring both players to turn themselves in for arrest.

Baker and his attorneys have remained silent since news of the incident emerged Thursday. Both the Giants and Seahawks have acknowledged the situation, but offered no further comment.