Raiders social media team mixes up new DC Gus Bradley with Ken Whisenhunt

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Gus Bradley, right, but social media confused him for Ken Whisenhunt, left. Image : Getty Images

Whoever is running the Las Vegas Raiders’ social media department probably needs to spend a little more time on quality control, because the Raiders Twitter account welcomed new Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley with a Photoshopped picture of … Ken Whisenhunt.

Screenshot : Twitter

I get it, whichever graphic artist was responsible for Photoshopping a Raiders hat onto Gus Bradley may not know who he is. Bradley and Whisenhunt shared a sideline as the offensive and defensive coordinators for the Los Angeles Chargers, so maybe the intern was looking through Chargers pictures and got the two confused? I don’t know. But, you know, it was kinda important that they do know.

Anyways, it’s a hilarious gaffe for those of us on social media, and I’m sure Gus Bradley is feeling super special because of it. Probably not so funny to the team’s public relations unit.

I don’t know if something’s in the water today or what, because the New York Times also made a hilarious mistake when thinking President Elect Joe Biden was naming current head coach of Mississippi State University’s football team to be his Chief Diversity and Inclusion Director. Once again: Right sport, wrong guy.