“You ruined the NBA! It’s real funny! [Unintelligible burbling] money!” said a damp fan in a Cavaliers jersey to DeMarcus Cousins during Sunday’s Warriors-Nuggets game. “Punk ass! He destroyed the league,” added the rapidly reddening man.



Via Instagram user @chungflanger, here’s video of this important moment, along with Cousins’s wonderful reactions:

Don’t let this distract you from the fact that Golden State lost 100-98 to the Nuggets, led by the brioche-like Nikola Jokic, who is looking like an MVP candidate while averaging 26-10-7.