College football season is approaching quickly (not as quickly as I would like, of course, but patience is a virtue,) and amongst all of the conference realignment announcements, the unprecedented coaching carousel, and the discussions surrounding NIL guidelines, it’s been a pretty dramatic offseason, to say the least.



So you’d be forgiven if you’ve forgotten about the drama of the early 2022 quarterback transfers, but with opening day only six weeks away, it’s our responsibility to get you up to date on where everyone landed — or, at least, jog your memory after the NCAA has filled our brain space with total insanity.

So here’s a reminder of a few of the most impactful QB transfers in college football and what their upcoming seasons in their new programs might look like: