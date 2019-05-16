Photo: Ralph Freso (Getty)

Arizona Cardinals all-world cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the 2019-20 regular season, for violation of the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Peterson’s suspension includes four games for testing positive for a banned substance, and two games for testing positive for a masking agent.

Here’s the relevant section of the NFL drug policy, which outlines suspension lengths for first time violators, like Peterson:

Peterson demanded out of Arizona back in October, but then in January a positive meeting with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the endorphin high of a nice fairway drive appeared to have changed his mind, and he apologized for the trade demand and expressed his desire to stick around. This PED suspension is a nice middle ground—he’ll get to stay in Arizona, and also not play for the Cardinals.