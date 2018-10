The Red Sox are holding their championship parade today, and manager Alex Cora had a message for anyone who thought the team was in trouble after dropping Game 2 of the ALDS to the Yankees:

It’s true; the Red Sox did score 16 at Yankee Stadium and humiliate the Bronx buttheads. Yankees suck! Fuck you!

Also, Mookie Betts couldn’t wrangle a beer tossed to him. Bench that freaking bum.

Sawks!