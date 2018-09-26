Photo: Joe Scarnici (Getty Images)

Boxer Victor Ortiz, who has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, including “forcible rape,” turned himself in Tuesday, as the Ventura County Star first reported.



Oxnard Police Cmdr. Luis McArthur told Deadspin that on March 19, 2018, a woman “presented to a local area hospital and alleged that she was sexually assaulted by professional boxer Victor Ortiz.”

McArthur said police and detectives responded to interview the woman and opened an investigation.

“Investigators were able to obtain sufficent evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for the charges of felony rape, forced oral copulation, and digital penetration,” he said.

From the Ventura County Star:

Ortiz, 31, of Tarzana and formerly of Ventura, was charged Monday by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office with three felony sexual assault charges, including forcible rape. Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Ortiz turned himself in at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office East Valley station, Oxnard police said.

Police said Ortiz posted $100,000 in bail. He’s scheduled to fight John Molina Jr. in a nationally televised event on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday, and according to an anonymous official, the match is still on. From the Los Angeles Times:



“He’s going to fight. We got him out of jail, he’s home,” said an official connected to the card at Citizens Business Bank Arena who spoke on the condition of anonymity given the gravity of the situation.

Ortiz’s arraignment is set for Oct. 10 at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Update (4:19 p.m. ET): ESPN’s Dan Rafael reports that Ortiz won’t fight, and officials are looking for a last-minute substitute to fight Molina.

Update (4:50 p.m. ET): The post has been updated with comments from Oxnard police.

