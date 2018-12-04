Photo: Elsa (Getty)

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner was arrested in July after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and attacking her. Today, according to TMZ, he pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder and two counts of willful child endangerment (the woman’s two children were present at the time of the attack).



TMZ reports that Browner’s plea led to the remaining charges of robbery, burglary, and false imprisonment being dropped. He was subsequently sentenced to eight years in prison, of which he’s already served 300 days.

Browner last played in the 2015 as a member of the Saints. He played three seasons with the Seahawks and one season with the Patriots before that.

