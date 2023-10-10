Report: Cardinals RB James Conner (knee) could land on IR

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, and it's possible he will be put on injured reserve, according to reports Tuesday.

Conner, 28, injured his knee in the second quarter of Sunday's 34-20 loss to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. He went to the medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room and did not return.

Speaking on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Monday, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Conner could miss "a little bit of time."

Conner ran for 46 yards on six carries before the injury and a team-leading 364 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

To help fill the void, the Cardinals picked up Tony Jones Jr. off waivers. Jones, 25, started the season with the New Orleans Saints and has notched 21 rushing attempts for 70 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Cardinals will likely lean on undrafted rookie Emari Demercado. He had 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown and one reception for 12 yards in relief of Conner on Sunday.

The Cardinals (1-4) will be on the road for the next two games, starting with a visit to the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) this Sunday followed by a trip to Seattle.

—Field Level Media