Here’s a weird and frightening offseason NFL story: The unoccupied home of Indianapolis Colts assistant Parks Frazier was reportedly shot dozens of times by a group of as many as eight unknown gunmen, according to a story from RTV6 in Indianapolis.

Witnesses told investigators from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department that about 70 shots were fired into the home of Parks Frazier, an Indianapolis Colts assistant coach. [...] According to a police report, witnesses said eight young males in three cars pulled up to the house and opened fire.

Strange as it may seem for an army of young men to pull up in front of the empty home of Frank Reich’s assistant and shoot the hell out of it, the hostility apparently didn’t end there. According to the report, the back door of Frazier’s home was kicked in, and “several rounds were fired into the house from there.” Police reportedly found handgun and rifle casings in front of the house, as well as a cell phone believed to have been dropped by one of the shooters. I am no hitman, but shooting up an empty home and then leaving your cellphone at the scene surely must count as a terrible day for people in that line of work.

NFL teams are starting to ramp up post-draft offseason programs and Organized Team Activities. The Colts are currently doing their work at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, in Indianapolis, which presumably has everyone on the coaching staff pretty well occupied. Perhaps this is why “residents were not home at the time of the shooting.”

