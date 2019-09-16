After Drew Brees injured his hand in the Saints’ game against the Rams on Sunday, Adam Schefter is reporting that the quarterback will need surgery on his thumb, which is expected to keep him off the field for six weeks.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of the game, when Rams DT Aaron Donald reached up to bat down a Brees pass and the two men’s hands collided:

Teddy Bridgewater, the highest-paid backup QB in the league, took over for Brees for the rest of the game, and will presumably slot in as the Saints’ starter while Brees recovers. The Rams went on to win on Sunday, 27–9.