Screenshot: WWE (YouTube)

Former WWE wrestler Enzo Amore, real name Eric Arndt, was reportedly kicked off a flight this morning after he refused to stop vaping. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Arndt was headed from JFK airport in New York to Los Angeles on a Delta flight, but the flight was delayed and he was eventually kicked off after he repeatedly refused flight attendants’ instructions to stop vaping. A Delta rep apparently confirmed the incident to Pro Wrestling Sheet.



Apparently, someone on the plane yelled Ardnt’s catchphrase “How you doin’?” at him as he was being escorted off the plane.

Arndt was released by WWE in January after a woman accused him of raping her last October.