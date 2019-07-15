Photo: AP

This morning, the New York Giants announced that second-year safety Kamrin Moore had been suspended from the team shortly after he was arrested in New Jersey for an alleged domestic violence incident. NJ.com reported today that Moore was arrested in Linden, N.J. over the weekend after a woman told police she had been assaulted outside of Moore’s home late Thursday night.



According to an affidavit from Union County prosecutors, the complainant showed up at Moore’s house and got into an argument with another woman. Shortly after she arrived, Moore allegedly put his foot on her throat and applied pressure. After she stood up and began yelling at Moore, he allegedly punched her in the face and knocked her out.

A friend then took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for “bruising, swelling, and abrasions.” Cops were not called to the scene, and they arrested Moore shortly after the woman spoke to them on Saturday. Moore was charged with third-degree aggravated assault, which in Linden is defined as “purposely or knowingly or under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life recklessly causing significant body harm.”

Moore played in only two games for the Giants last year after being picked late in the 2018 draft. The Giants said they will investigate while Moore is suspended.