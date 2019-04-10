Photo: Rob Carr (Getty)

A suspected burglar stole five guns, including an AR-15 rifle, and $20,000 in cash from the Atlanta home of Braves right fielder Nick Markakis, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Citing the police report, AJC wrote:

A safe in the master bedroom closet had been stolen, which Markakis told police had $20,000 cash, an AR-15 rifle, three 9 mm handguns and a Breitling watch inside. Another firearm in a basement bedroom was also stolen, according to the report.

Police received a call on Friday, March 29 just after 11 p.m. from Markakis’s neighbor. The neighbor told police someone was in Markakis’s home. When officers arrived, they discovered a broken front window and an open front door. Markakis was in Philadelphia with his teammates for a road stand against the Phillies.

Police are searching for the suspect.