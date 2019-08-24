Image: WXIN-TV

ESPN is reporting that Andrew Luck just up and retired tonight. The season is just two weeks away! The Colts were playing a preseason game when the news broke!



After Adam Schefter’s report, oddly enough, Luck was spotted on the Indianapolis sideline chatting with teammates even though he is “checking out” of the NFL.

The Colts’ backup QB is Jacoby Brissett, who was already held out of tonight’s game. Luck had reportedly been dealing with some sort of high ankle injury (or, as Jim Irsay put it, a problem with his “small little bone”). And now it doesn’t really matter because he’s apparently gone from the NFL.

Oh, yeah, and Ian Rapoport says Luck plans to travel the world. Bon Voyage, Andy!