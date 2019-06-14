Photo: Lachlan Cunningham (Getty)

Klay Thompson taking a nasty fall in Game 6, limping into the tunnel, then turning around to get back on the floor and drain his free throws was about as heroic as basketball gets. The Warriors guard even told head coach Steve Kerr he’d be back after a two-minute rest, only to leave the arena on crutches.



Now we know he did all that on a freshly torn ACL.

Another NBA Finals game brings another dose of unspeakably bad injury news for a key Warriors player. Thompson becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. Recovery from an ACL tear can take anywhere from six months to a year.