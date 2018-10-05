Photo: Tony Guitierrez (Getty)

The investigators tasked with studying sexual harassment at the Dallas Mavericks say they interviewed 215 current and former employees and reviewed 1.6 million documents before releasing their 43-page report two weeks ago. But after all that, one name was still absent from the report, surprising some former Mavericks employees. As the Dallas Morning News reported today, Danny Bollinger, who has worked in the Mavericks marketing department for 18 years, had a history of presenting coworkers with lewd photos of Mavericks dancers and fans and propositioning coworkers for sex—twice by jumping into a coworker’s car as she was exiting the parking lot. “It was known around the office,” as one former employee put it, “that you can’t be in Danny’s studio alone with him.”



Per the News:

Three of the women who worked for the Mavericks, and an additional female who volunteered for the team, told The News they were surprised Bollinger was not included in the report. Two said they told investigators about Bollinger’s sexual advances and lewd comments. One said investigators were aware of Bollinger’s reputation, confirming that an investigator first brought up his name in an interview.

Page five of the investigators’ report contains a footnote that says, “over the course of our investigation into serious workplace misconduct, we deferred to the new Mavericks leadership to handle allegations of other misconduct that fell outside the scope of our investigation or that we felt would be most appropriately addressed internally.”

Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall, who was installed to clean up the mess, told the News that team was conducting “internal investigations” but did not specifically name Bollinger:



“We responded fully to the findings of the independent investigation and took immediate and complete action before the press conference ... Our complaint processes are working and any resulting personnel action is a matter of employee privacy. We were transparent about the findings of the independent investigation. Our own internal investigations will not yield transparency. It’s private. It’s the normal course of doing business.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, reached by the News in China, said “when the investigators did their review of the Mavericks’ organization, they made a decision to not make public allegations that were brought by employees who chose to remain anonymous.”

Bollinger, 50, appeared to have a long personal history with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who’s had no good answers about any of this:

Bollinger was hired six months after Cuban purchased the Mavericks. His relationship with the Mavericks owner predates Cuban’s purchase of the team in January 2000. According to a 2002 Sports Illustrated story, Bollinger introduced Cuban to his future wife, Tiffany Stewart, in 1997. At the time, Bollinger was dating Stewart’s sister, Jamie. On Thursday, The News emailed Cuban questions regarding Bollinger and the investigation. Cuban was asked why Bollinger remained employed. Cuban questioned whether The News had an “understanding of the processes involved in dealing with personnel issues.”

“To suggest that the Mavs hid anything or didn’t take an action for any reason, any whatsoever, is to claim that you believe that Cynt and the professionals she brought in are not capable of doing their jobs [...] They have, they are and will continue to do the jobs they know how to do and continue to have carte blanche to make any personnel decisions they feel the need to make in accordance with the guidelines they defined, not what any outside organization feels they should be.”

The News says it began asking questions about Bollinger’s behavior on Monday. On Thursday, in the middle of a nine-day Mavericks trip to China, Bollinger was reportedly asked to go home, and did not appear at any other team functions for the rest of the day.

