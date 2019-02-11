Photo: Steven Branscombe (Getty)

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is being charged under California’s “revenge porn” law for keeping a 2016 video on his phone of a then-15-year-old classmate being sexually assaulted, and sending the video to the victim along with the message, “Remember this hoe.” NBC Bay Area reports that the video was made when two 17-year-old students at The King’s Academy High School in Sunnyvale, California, drove a 15-year-old classmate to a secluded park and allegedly raped her:

“They’re driving this way, and I’m like, ‘Jack in the Box is back that way,’” Taylor said. “And I said that probably 30 times to them, and eventually they pulled over at this park, with houses on the left hand side, and they’re like, ‘We’re going to have a threesome.’” Taylor said she froze, terrified.

“That’s when they started to rape me, and while I was being raped, they took a video that I had no idea about.”

The video was reportedly distributed by one of the two alleged assailants, and it “spread like wildfire” among the teens’ classmates. Washington, who graduated from King’s Academy in 2018 (CORRECTION: Washington attended King’s Academy as a freshman, but transferred from the school and eventually graduated from Trinity Christian Academy, in Texas) and was a top recruit at Nebraska, reportedly dated the victim when they were both freshmen at the high school. Though he is not in the video and did not participate in the making of the video, he apparently is among those who received it, and appears to have held onto it on his phone for some time. He is accused of sending it to the victim last year when she reached out to congratulate him for his football scholarship to Nebraska:



In early 2018, Taylor said she noticed Washington was on his way to a Division 1 football scholarship, and reached out on social media to congratulate him. Taylor said she’s not exactly sure why, but days later, on the morning of March 2, she received a text message from Washington’s phone containing the 2016 video, along with a message, saying, “Remember this hoe [sic].”

Taylor said she suspects Washington may still harbor ill feelings towards her for breaking up with him freshman year, and said Washington had tried on previous occasions during high school to shame her and get her to watch the video.

The University of Nebraska was reportedly “made aware of the allegations against Washington” during the fall of 2018, but Washington has not been made available to the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department for an interview despite requests made to the school’s athletic department. Washington was not disciplined by the school, and played in 11 games during his freshman season. The full NBC Bay Area report is here. You can read a heartbreaking essay by the alleged victim, who says she was expelled from King’s Academy after the principal of the school confronted her about the video, here.