Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs was arrested on Tuesday and charged in Brooklyn Criminal Court with attacking his then-girlfriend earlier this summer, per the New York Daily News.

The incident occurred on June 27 at Kurucs’s apartment in Brooklyn, when an argument got out of control and the NBA player allegedly screamed, “I am going to kill myself!” before attacking his girlfriend. A NYDN source said her injuries included bruises on her face and ribs:

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward allegedly pushed her on the bed, slapped her in the face twice, bit her lip and then picked her up and tossed her on the bed hard enough to hurt her ribs, the sources said.

Judge Gina Levy Abadi granted a protective order and released Kurucs without bail. The Nets released the following statement on his arrest: